Library program explores Mongolian culture and sustainable tourism

× Expand Image courtesy of O'Neal Library

The O’Neal Library will host “Experience Mongolia with Odontuya Adiya” on Thursday, May 7, from 4-5:30 p.m. in the Conference Room.

The interactive Q&A session will feature Odontuya Adiya, known as Odno, an intern from Mongolia participating in a U.S. State Department-funded professional program. Adiya will share insights on Mongolian culture, travel experiences and careers in sustainable tourism.

Attendees can enjoy Mongolian snacks while participating in games, discussions and learning opportunities focused on global travel and environmental stewardship.

The program is open to teens and adults, and registration is appreciated. For more information, email oadiya@oneallibrary.org.