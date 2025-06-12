Library Summer of Service program offering volunteer opportunity with Parks & Rec

× Expand Staff Photo A woman walks her dog past the multipurpose field at Mountain Brook Elementary on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

The O'Neal Library's Summer of Service program is offering an opportunity to volunteer with Mountain Brook Parks and Recreation on Monday at Mountain Brook Elementary Field.

The opportunity is open to teens grades 7-12, and participants will help the Parks and Recreation department with a project to weed undergrowth, plant sod, and install a split rail fence at the field.

Volunteers should wear a shirt, long pants and close-toed shoes they are comfortable getting dirty in. Bring the following materials to the service program on June 16:

Sun protection (sunscreen, sunglasses, hat)

Bug spray

Filled water bottle

Optional materials to bring: gloves, cooling towel, lunch

Registration is appreciated. Click here to register. Email young adult librarians Michelle Cheng and Gracie Roth at teens@oneallibrary.org with any questions.

In the event of rain or severe weather on June 16, the outdoor service project will be canceled. The event is part of the Summer of Service program series, so teens will receive volunteer hours for participation. Log attendance in the library's 2025 Challenge Yourself Challenge for a chance to win a prize at the end of the summer.