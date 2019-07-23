Library to host annual Back to School Movie on the Lawn

× Expand Staff photo. The annual Back to School Movie on the Lawn returns to the Emmet O’Neal Library Aug. 9.

Summer is almost over, and it’s nearly time for kids to go back to school.

But Emmet O’Neal Library is offering families one more fun summer activity — the annual Back to School Movie on the Lawn.

The free screening will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at sunset, or about 7:45 p.m., on the lawn across the street from the library.

“We like to do this every year to highlight that last bit of time you have together before everything gets chaotic again,” said Gloria Repolesk, head of the library’s children’s department.

EOL will show The Lego Movie 2. “We try to pick a movie geared for the whole family from younger to older so everyone can appreciate it,” Repolesk said.

Families are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs and may also bring a picnic dinner.

EOL will provide popcorn, cookies, water and lemonade at the event, held annually since 2012.

The children’s department enjoys offering a back-to-school event because it doesn’t do any other August programming, according to Repolesk.

“We’re finishing up summer reading and preparing for the new year, so this is our way to throw in a big family event,” she said.

The lawn is also a “beautiful” place to spend a summer night, Repolesk said.

“There’s something about everyone congregated outside picnic-style and watching a movie,” she said. “It’s special.”

If it rains, the film will be shown in the library.

Event sponsors are Great Smiles Orthodontics and the Junior Women’s Committee of 100.

For more information, visit eolib.org.