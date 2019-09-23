Library, zoo hosting Halloween events

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photos. The 28th annual Boo at the Zoo will take place throughout the month of October at the Birmingham Zoo. × 2 of 2 Expand Staff photos. The 28th annual Boo at the Zoo will take place throughout the month of October at the Birmingham Zoo. Prev Next

The Emmet O’Neal Library and the Birmingham Zoo will both be hosting Halloween-themed events in October. Here is a breakdown.

A NIGHT DARK AND GRIMM

► Where: Emmet O’Neal Library

► When: Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Library aisles will become mystic roadways, and librarians will transform into classic fairytale characters Friday, Oct. 25.

The Emmet O’Neal Library is hosting A Night Dark and Grimm, a special event for children that will feature appearances from characters both good and evil, singalongs, bounce houses and a special movie showing.

While the event is free and open to all ages, library staff encourage families to bring their pre-K and elementary-age children to the event. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last about an hour. Library staff will also have candy for children to trick or treat.

SELF DEFENSE USING JIU-JITSU

► Where: Emmet O’Neal Library

► When: Oct. 14, 4:30-5:30 p.m

The library is hosting a monster-themed self-defense class Monday, Oct. 14, from 4:30- 5:30 p.m. Eric Cottingham, who leads the library’s adult department, will teach the class. Cottingham has an extensive background in jiujitsu, a martial art and combat sport that also doubles as a good self-defense mechanism.

The class will cover punches, kicks and skills for fighting off the “monsters” of the world.

CREEPY HALLOWEEN CRAFT

► Where: Emmet O’Neal Library

► When: Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m

Ever dreamed of toting around your head in a pickle jar? Well, now you can. The Emmet O’Neal Library is hosting an “ultimate Halloween prank night” just for teens Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6-8 p.m. Participants will get to join a team of mad scientists for a night of ghoulish fun.

Participants will leave — and live — with their very own “head in a jar.” There will also be wizardry, photography and 21st century mystic marvels. The event is free and open to the public.

BOO AT THE ZOO

► Where: Birmingham Zoo

► When: Oct. 11, 13 and 17-31; 5-9 p.m.

The 28th annual Boo at the Zoo Presented by Wells Fargo will feature a smorgasbord of events overflowing with all things creepy and crawly. This year’s Boo at the Zoo will take place from Friday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 17, to Thursday, Oct. 31. Several Marvel characters — such as Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Black Panther — will make special appearances. Attendees will enjoy a special “Ghoul School,” animal greetings, batkeeper chats and time to hang out with a few ghostbusters.

Sensory Inclusive Boo at the Zoo, sponsored by KultureCity, will take place Oct. 4. This night will have limited noise and nothing too “spooky.” Event organizers encourage the public to come out for games, rides, prizes, allergy-free candy and more.

For more information and details on ticket pricing, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/boo-atthe-zoo-2019/. The zoo will close to the public at 4 p.m. for the event, opening from 5-9 p.m. for Boo at the Zoo.