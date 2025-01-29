Lights, Camera, Christmas: The Mountain Brook family bringing holiday magic to life

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The Herzlinger family appeared at the Crestline Elementary premiere of Once Upon a Christmas Wish on Dec. 5, 2024. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools

If you spent the winter months planted in front of the television binge-watching Christmas movies, you may have your neighbors to thank for the wholesome holiday cheer playing across the screen.

Specializing in Christmas movies, Mountain Brook residents Megan and Brian Herzlinger have made the moviemaking process a family affair. Megan is a screenwriter, Brian is a director, and their three children – Cleary, Henry and Rainey – are following in their footsteps.

When Cleary Herzlinger walks onto a film set, she lights up. At just 10 years old, she has already starred in three holiday movies, including Twinkle All the Way, the first movie the couple wrote together. In her most recent film, Once Upon a Christmas Wish, she played a pivotal role in bringing holiday magic to life as her character, Hannah, ensured wish lists were delivered to Santa.

“I love acting and being inside movies,” Cleary said. “It’s really fun to be with all the crew members and other actors or actresses and just meet them, and it’s such a fun experience in general, to make movies.”

Once Upon a Christmas Wish officially premiered on Dec. 7, but Crestline Elementary students were the first to see their classmate on-screen with a special preview at the school on Dec. 5. The film follows the story of Long Grove’s beloved Mayor Brian Ortega, played by Mario Lopez, as he stumbles upon his childhood Christmas wish list. The wishes magically begin to come true, reminding him of the joy and spirit of the holidays while sparking romance with childhood friend Nina Meyers (Courtney Lopez). Together, the pair work to preserve the small-town heart of Long Grove.

The film was one of three movies the Herzlingers produced this year. The other two were Christmas at Plumhill Manor and Get Him Back for Christmas.

Before meeting Megan in 2013, Brian established his directing career in Los Angeles with several successful films, including the documentary My Date with Drew.

“That kind of launched my directing career,” Brian said. “And finding myself after having made a number of films, all in different genres, I wound up really becoming this Christmas guy making a ton of Christmas movies.”

Now, Brian has made more than a dozen holiday-themed movies, and at least four of them have been in collaboration with Megan.

“Basically, in my business, if they’re offering you the job, then you should really say yes, provided that you love the material,” Brian said. “And that’s always the balancing act, just making sure that it’s a story you want to tell.”

Before their lives revolved around Christmas movies, Megan was headed for a career in law, and Brian had already made waves in Hollywood. But when they met in California, a love story of their own – and a shared passion for storytelling – took center stage.

“She was going to be a lawyer. She was on her way. Then we met, and the bug bit her, and she pitched me an idea for a Christmas movie, and it was actually really good,” Brian said. “Oftentimes, when you pitch your Christmas movie ideas to the potential networks that it would air on, it sometimes takes forever to hear back, and oftentimes, for one reason or another, they don’t go for it. Well, with this one with Megan, they greenlit it right away. They loved it. And that began our career in 2018 of writing together.”

After a decade in Los Angeles together, the Herzlingers moved to Crestline last year to be closer to Megan’s family for more support when Brian is away shooting films. The duo write from home and shoot on location.

“It’s just an easier life here,” Megan said. “I can't even explain how much the support of my sisters and my family really comes into play when he’s gone for five weeks at a time. It takes a village, and it’s so nice to be back where the grocery store is a minute down the street and all the kids’ activities are all through the school system. I mean, everything here is just easier.”

While the family may have left the Los Angeles lifestyle behind, they certainly haven’t left careers in Hollywood behind.

Cleary plans to pursue acting long term, and Henry, 7, wants to become a director one day. Megan also says 2-year-old Rainey is destined for the limelight with her flair for the dramatic.

“What’s exciting is, you never know what your year is going to bring,” Brian said. “It’s exciting. Like, what are we going to do in 2025, movie-wise. Which stories are we going to tell?”

One of those stories might include Mountain Brook, as Megan and Brian have their hearts set on making a film in town.

“The second Brian drove into Mountain Brook, he said, ‘This town is from a Christmas movie,’” Megan said. “He thought it was so cute. And then it has definitely helped that people are so nice here, and he’s just found so much of a thrill in the small community.”

Future films by the family can likely be seen on Lifetime or Great American Family channels. For a list of Herzlinger films, visit brianherzlingerfilms.com. To see where you can watch Once Upon a Christmas Wish, visit greatamericanfamily.com/channel-finder.