Linda Dobbins Dance celebrates 30th anniversary

Linda Dobbins, right, and her daughter Anna Marie celebrate three decades of Linda Dobbins Dance in Mountain Brook.

Linda Dobbins Dance is celebrating 30 years of business in Mountain Brook.

Owner Linda Dobbins started the dance studio in 1994 after working in the industry as a dancer and actress. 

She has won numerous awards for her teaching methods and is well known for her national champion competitive teams as well as her pre-professional program. She has also helped students receive $200,000 in scholarships and  job placement.

For more information about the studio, visit https://www.lindadobbinsdance.com/about-us