Linly Heflin's 67th annual Scholarship Fashion Show set for Oct. 14

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jenny Culp. From left to right, Kristin McPherson (Fashion Show co-chair), Kathleen Doss (Fashion Show chair) and Susie Abbott (Linly Heflin President).

Linly Heflin Unit will celebrate its 67th annual Scholarship Fashion Show on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at The Club. The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by the fashion show at 7 p.m.

The annual fashion show is the primary fundraiser for Linly Heflin Unit and will be presented in partnership with Gus Mayer. The event will highlight featured designer L'AGENCE as well as the latest fall fashions from Gus Mayer. The show's chair is Kathleen Doss, and Kristin McPherson is the co-chair. The president of Linly Heflin is Susie Abbott.

For over 100 years, Linly Heflin has been awarding college scholarships to Alabama women. This year, 100 women will receive scholarships of $10,000 per year for up to four years to pursue an undergraduate degree at an Alabama college or university. Many of these women are the first in their family to attend college. Recipients of the Linly Heflin scholarships must demonstrate a strong academic foundation and a critical need for financial support.

Visit linlyheflin.org for more information or to purchase tickets to the show.