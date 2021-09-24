Linly Heflin Scholarship Fashion Show returns Oct. 13

× Expand Photo courtesy of Linly Heflin Unit. Some of the organizers of the 62nd annual Linly Heflin Scholarship Fashion Show, from left: Jeff Pizitz, Cameron Crowe, Jean Oliver and Chuck Mallett.

The Linly Heflin Unit, a nonprofit based in Mountain Brook, has a rich history going back more than a century.

The unit was founded in 1919 as a women’s service organization, and members rolled bandages for World War I soldiers and assisted at Children’s Hospital.

The group was named for a local Red Cross organizer who died in the flu pandemic in 1919.

Since 1923, after the passage of the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allowing women the right to vote, the group has focused on helping young women in Alabama further their education by funding partial scholarships at colleges and universities in the state.

Not only that, but the Linly Heflin Unit is all-volunteer, with no paid staff and extremely low overhead.

And the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, the Linly Heflin Scholarship Fashion Show, is back this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cocktail gala, now in its 62nd year, will be Oct. 13 at The Club.

There will be a cocktail dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a fashion show at 7 p.m.

The unit is again partnering with Gus Mayer, who will supply designs from Zang Toi for the fashion show, according to a news release from organizers.

This year, up to 100 young women received up to $9,000 per year for up to four years for undergraduate study, the release states.

Through the years, many of the scholarship recipients have spoken at the event and said that the scholarships they received from Linly Heflin were life-changing for them and their families.

From more information, including details about the event, call 205-871-8171 or go to linlyheflin.org.