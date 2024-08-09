Linly Heflin to host 65th annual Scholarship Fashion Show in October

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Linly Heflin Chuck Mallett, Valerie Lightfoot, Sumner Starling and Jeff Pizitz pose outside the Gus Mayer store. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Linly Heflin Courtney Stephens, left, is the co-chair for the event while Valerie Lightfoot is the chair. Sumner Starling is the president of Linly Heflin. Prev Next

Linly Heflin will celebrate its 65th annual Scholarship Fashion Show on Oct.16 at The Club, located at 19 Beechwood Road. The evening kicks off at with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m., and the fashion show begins at 7 pm.

The annual fashion show is the primary fundraiser for Linly Heflin, an organization dedicated to furthering the education of young women in Alabama, and will be presented in partnership with Gus Mayer. The event will highlight featured designer Veronica Beard as well as the latest fall fashions from Gus Mayer. The show's chair is Valerie Lightfoot, and co-chair is Courtney Stephens. The President of Linly Heflin is Sumner Starling.

For over 100 years, Linly Heflin has been awarding college scholarships to Alabama women to attend Alabama colleges and universities. This year, 92 young Alabama women will receive scholarships of $10,000 per year for four years to pursue undergraduate degrees at Alabama schools. Many are the first in their family to attend college. Recipients of Linly Heflin scholarships must demonstrate a strong academic foundation and a critical need for financial support.

Visit www.linlyheflin.org for more information or to purchase tickets to the show.