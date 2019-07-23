Llama in Pajamas coming to zoo

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo. Llama in Pajamas will entertain children at the Birmingham Zoo on Aug. 3.

The Birmingham Zoo is gearing up to host its first-ever Pajama Jam event, which will be headlined by the Llama in Pajamas.

The event will be held Aug. 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and is held to celebrate the last few days of summer before school starts. Children are invited to wear their pajamas, pack a blanket and join zoo staff on Henley Park as they listen to music presented by Mason Music.

The children’s book character Llama Llama will be at the event and will have the books available for sale, as well as a reading session from “Llama Llama Red Pajama.”

The event will offer an activity room, and guests can interact with animals. A puppet show from “That Puppet Guy” will also be presented, as well as craft-making and activities in the splash pad.

Admission into the event includes entrance to the zoo, free unlimited rides on the carousel, train and wild slide, as well as access to lawn games, the puppet show, crafts, splash pads, story time, sensory bins and other entertainment. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $18 for those ages four to 12, while children three and younger have $8 tickets. Zoo members will need to sign in or register to purchase tickets

For tickets, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/pajama-jam.