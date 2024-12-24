Local churches hosting Christmas Eve services

×
Illustration courtesy of Canterbury United Methodist Church
For many families, attending a worship service on Christmas Eve is part of their holiday traditions. Churches in Mountain Brook that will be holding services tonight are as follows:
- Mountain Brook Baptist Church: MBBC will be hosting three Christmas Eve worship services, with the first held at 3 p.m. and the others at 5 and 7 p.m. The later two services service will be led by the Sanctuary Choir and timpani. This year's 3 p.m. service will be band-led. It will be a bit shorter in length than the 5 and 7 p.m. services to accommodate families with young children. Due to renovation and remodeling and limited seating in the gym, you will need to make a reservation. You may call the church office at (205-383-5539) or click this link: https://onrealm.org/mbbc/PublicRegistrations/Event?linkString=ZmM5NDc4Y2YtNDcyOC00ZDM1LThlOTItYjFmZTAxMWEyZDQw
- Canterbury United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve services at Canterbury United Methodist include a new traditions service at 8:15 a.m., a Storybook Christmas casual communion service for families with children at 1 p.m., a contemporary service at 3 p.m. and sanctuary services at 3 and 5 p.m. The services will also be live-streamed. Visit https://canterburyumc.org/events/ for more information.
- Brookwood Baptist Church: BBC is hosting two Christmas Eve candlelight and communion services, with one at 3 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m. both services will be held in the sanctuary. They are also hosting a morning worship service at 10:30 a.m.
- Saint Luke's Episcopal Church: Saint Luke's is hosting a series of services throughout Christmas Eve day, including a worship service at 10 a.m., a children's Christmas eve service at 3 p.m. and a family Eucharist service in the Nave at 5 p.m. There will also be a Christmas Eve Festival Eucharist, Rite II at 7 and 9 p.m.