Local Fourth of July events, fireworks

× Expand File photo. People watch the Thunder on the Mountain fireworks display in 2024.

Whether residents are looking for dazzling fireworks, activities for children, historical reenactments, live music or time with friends and family this Independence Day, there are several great options around town. Check out some of the patriotic events happening this Fourth of July.

SWEET HOME 250 CELEBRATION AT AMERICAN VILLAGE MONTEVALLO

Enjoy a patriotic event for the whole family at the two-day Sweet Home 250 celebration at American Village in Montevallo. From live music to historical reenactments, Sweet Home 250 will bring the country’s past to life on July 3-4.

The event will feature 18 Alabama musical artists across both days, including Taylor Hicks, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Chuck Leavell, Myles Morgan, Roman Street, Act of Congress and many more. A lineup of acclaimed authors, historians and storytellers will also share more than 100 stories that helped shape the nation, including presentations by James Spann (Saturday only), Theatre Huntsville, Rick Burgess, Jeff Speegle and more.

Inside the Portrait Gallery of Independence Hall, visitors will also be able to check out a special exhibition featuring the winners of the statewide Expressions of Freedom painting contest, works inspired by the 250th anniversary, a commemorative quilt, artwork on loan from museums and original pieces from the American Village collection.

There will be children’s activities such as a stunt dog show, up-close encounters with birds, a puppet show with patriotic storytelling, an interactive reenactment of Paul Revere’s ride and colonial games. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy celebrity chef demos, enter food-eating contests, see historical interpretations and watch fireworks. For more information or to purchase tickets to this 250th celebration, visit Sweethome250.com.

THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN

As the state’s largest fireworks show, Thunder on the Mountain will light up the sky around Birmingham on July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The illuminating sights can be seen from multiple vantage points across Birmingham and Homewood — or directly at Vulcan Park and Museum on Red Mountain.

Parking at Red Mountain will be available, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early or use a ride-share option. Some roads near Vulcan Park and Museum will close early to prepare for the show. Several local radio stations will be synced to the show’s playlist to pair the patriotic tunes to the visual celebration.

FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN HOMEWOOD

From rides to live music, there will be something for the whole family at the Fourth of July festival in downtown Homewood. Hosted by the city of Homewood and the Homewood Parks and Recreation Board, the festival will have inflatables and rides in the streets, along with a DJ to spin some tunes. Activities will end at the beginning of the Thunder on the Mountain show at 9 p.m., but the location is the perfect viewing spot to stay and enjoy the fireworks.

The festival will open at 5 p.m. and is free to enter. To ride or play on the attractions, an unlimited wristband is $10, which will be available for purchase near the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South.