Longtime Mountain Brook football coach passed away Tuesday, remembered by peers as a legend

Photo by Richard Force Mountain Brook Football Thorsen coached at Mountain Brook for 25 years.

Mike Thorsen, the longtime assistant coach for Mountain Brook High School football, passed away Tuesday with his family by his side.

Mountain Brook Football and Mountain Brook Athletics made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, stating, “We are heartbroken in the death of longtime Mountain Brook football coach Mike Thorsen. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday with his family by his side. His care for players, coaches and staff for 25 years in our program will leave a legacy for generations to come.”

Mountain Brook head football coach, Chris Yeager, also took to social media to share the news and remember his colleague.

“Mike Thorsen, you were a man for the ages. You transformed boys to men, mentored coaches and loved the Mountain Brook Spartans,” read the post. “It was a great honor to share the sidelines & life with you for 25 years. Your absence hurts our hearts. You will always be a great part of who we are.”

Thorsen retired this past spring, ending a 51-year coaching career. Before joining Mountain Brook football, he spent time at Hoover, including a one-year period as head coach in 1994 after the death of Bob Finley.

He also previously coached at Homewood High School as a defensive coordinator and served stints in Pensacola, Florida and elsewhere.

Born in 1947, Thorsen also served in the Marines before he began his coaching career.