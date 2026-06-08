Low-cost ways to enjoy summer close to home

× Expand Staff photo Jemison Park along Mountain Brook Parkway offers shaded walking paths, small bridges and creek views, with free access and nearby parking available year-round.

Summer in Mountain Brook has a way of slowing things down in the best possible way. Long evenings, shaded sidewalks, tucked-away parks and nearby trails make it easy to enjoy the season without leaving town or spending a lot of money. One of the biggest advantages of living in Mountain Brook is how many beautiful, family-friendly spaces are woven into everyday life.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a quiet morning walk, an afternoon outing with the kids or a low-key summer evening close to home — the area offers plenty of easy options. These activities highlight some of the best affordable and hyperlocal ways to enjoy summer around Mountain Brook all season long.

WALK THE TRAILS AT JEMISON PARK

Jemison Park is one of the most iconic outdoor spaces in Mountain Brook. It combines shaded walking paths, small bridges, creek views and peaceful scenery right in the middle of town. It works for nearly everyone — walkers, runners, families with strollers or anyone simply wanting fresh air after dinner. Located along Mountain Brook Parkway, the park is free to access and offers plenty of nearby parking. Bring water, comfortable shoes and bug spray during warmer months. Early mornings and evening walks are especially pleasant during the summer when temperatures cool and the park feels particularly calm and scenic. Find park maps and details at mtnbrook.org/parksrec/park/jemison-park.

EXPLORE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS

Expand Staff photo The Birmingham Botanical Gardens near Lane Park Road offer shaded paths, seasonal blooms and fountains with free admission year-round.

The Birmingham Botanical Gardens are among the area’s best free summer destinations. They offer shaded paths, seasonal blooms, fountains and peaceful green space without requiring tickets or reservations. Located just minutes from Mountain Brook near Lane Park Road, the gardens make an ideal outing for families, couples, photographers or anyone looking for a relaxing afternoon. Visitors can spend as little or as much time there as they’d like while still enjoying a beautiful setting. Admission is free year-round. Bring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen and water if visiting during midday heat. Plan your visit at bbgardens.org.

COOL OFF AT THE POOL

The Levite Jewish Community Center, located at 3960 Montclair Road just minutes from Mountain Brook, is home to one of the best pool facilities in the area. The outdoor pool — a 300,000-gallon showstopper — is open from mid-May through September for family swim, lap swim and water exercise classes. A heated six-lane indoor pool is available year-round. The J, as it’s known locally, welcomes members and guests alike, and you don’t have to be Jewish to join or visit. Guest passes are available for those who aren’t members. Check the website for current rates, hours and seasonal programming before your first visit. Bring towels, sunscreen and water shoes, and plan to arrive early on hot summer weekends when the pool is at its liveliest. Find membership options, guest pass details and the full aquatics schedule atbhamjcc.org.

PICNIC AT CANTERBURY PARK

Canterbury Park is one of Mountain Brook’s most accessible neighborhood spots for a casual outdoor afternoon. It offers a playground area, picnic tables and a relaxed setting that works well for families with younger children. Pack sandwiches or takeout and turn a simple stop into an easy outdoor picnic. The park is free with nearby parking available. Evening visits are especially pleasant once temperatures cool down. Find park details at mtnbrook.org/parksrec.

PLAY AT MOUNTAIN BROOK ATHLETIC COMPLEX

Expand Photo courtesy of LJCC. The Levite Jewish Community Center on Montclair Road offers a 300,000-gallon outdoor pool open from mid-May through September, with family swim, lap swim and water exercise classes available to members and guests alike.

The Mountain Brook Athletic Complex is one of the area’s best free options for active summer fun with kids. Located on the Mountain Brook High School campus, the complex offers six baseball and softball fields, three soccer fields, six tennis courts, a children’s playground, a concession stand and restroom facilities — making it easy to spend an entire afternoon without running out of things to do. Whether the kids want to kick a soccer ball, hit the playground or rally on the tennis courts, there’s room to spread out and play. Access is free, with parking available on campus. Find details at mtnbrook.org/parksrec/park/mountain-brook-athletic-complex.

TAKE AN EVENING WALK THROUGH ENGLISH VILLAGE

Sometimes the best summer activities are the simplest ones, and an evening stroll through English Village is one of Mountain Brook’s easiest and most enjoyable traditions. It combines walkability, local charm and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for warm summer evenings. Families can window shop, couples can enjoy a casual date-night walk, and friends can grab coffee or dessert while exploring the area. Located in the heart of Mountain Brook, the village is easy to access with nearby parking available. Costs depend on what you choose to purchase, making it flexible for nearly any budget. Explore dining and shopping options at mtnbrookchamber.org.

GRAB ICE CREAM AND RELAX IN LANE PARKE

Lane Parke offers one of the easiest ways to enjoy a relaxed summer evening close to home. Families, couples and groups of friends can grab ice cream or a sweet treat and spend time walking the sidewalks, relaxing outdoors or people-watching as temperatures cool down after sunset. Located near Lane Park Road, the area combines restaurants, outdoor seating and walkable public space that feels lively without requiring a major expense. Costs vary depending on what you order, making it flexible for different budgets. Evening visits are especially popular during weekends, when the area feels most active. Browse dining and shopping options at laneparke.com.