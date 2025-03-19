Lulu Gribbin gifted adapted car by Martin Retail Group and Central Alabama Buick GMC Dealers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools and Martin Retail Group Martin Retail Group in association with Central Alabama Buick GMC Dealers visited Mountain Brook High School student, Lulu Gribbin, on Tuesday afternoon March 18, 2025 to donate her a Buick Envista.

Martin Retail Group in association with Central Alabama Buick GMC Dealers visited Mountain Brook High School student Lulu Gribbin on Tuesday afternoon to donate her a Buick Envista.

The dealerships collaborated to adapt a Buick Envista for Gribbin, allowing her to drive the vehicle. Gribbin was involved in a shark attack in June 2024 where she lost multiple limbs and since then, she has courageously adapted to her new circumstances and used her platform to inspire and uplift others.

Gribbin stood alongside family, friends, school officials and Central Alabama Buick/GMC Dealers for the vehicle presentation which took place on campus at MBHS.

Royal Buick GMC (Vestavia), Barkley Buick GMC (Tuscaloosa), Courtesy GMC (Trussville), Carl Cannon Buick GMC (Jasper) and McSweeney GMC (Clanton) were among the dealerships present and involved with the donation of the Buick Envista to Gribbin.

Gribbin also encourages everyone to check out her newly established Lulu Strong Foundation a lulustrong.com.