Lulu Gribbin shares recovery, announces foundation on 'Good Morning America'

× Expand Photo courtesy of ABC News / Good Morning America Mountain Brook teen Lulu Gribbin shares her story of surviving a shark attack with 'Good Morning America' host Michael Strahan.

Lulu Gribbin, the Mountain Brook teenager whose story of survival after a shark attack drew support from across the community, appeared Wednesday on "Good Morning America" to share her recovery and announce the launch of the Lulu Strong Foundation.

Gribbin, 15, was attacked in June 2024 while on a family trip to Florida, losing her left hand and right leg. Purple ribbons tied to trees, a welcome home parade and daily prayers rallied her hometown during her long hospital stay.

On "GMA," Gribbin recalled the moment she realized the severity of her injuries. "And the next thing I know is that I raised my hand out of the water and there just was no hand there," she said.

Her twin sister, Ellie, was by her side. "I was just like, 'You got this.' 'You can do it,'" Ellie said in the interview.

Expand Photo courtesy of ABC News / Good Morning America Lulu Gribbin with her family on the set of 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Doctors in Charlotte used advanced nerve reinnervation surgery and virtual reality therapy to help with phantom limb pain. Since returning home, Gribbin has relearned golf, water skiing and running with a specialized prosthetic. "I hope to be in the Paralympics for track," she told co-anchor Michael Strahan.

She is now using her platform for advocacy. "Before my attack, there was another shark attack 90 minutes before me just a few miles down the coast," she said, describing her push for "Lulu’s Law," a real-time alert system for shark attacks. "So, if I would've known about this, I would not have been in the water."

Through the new Lulu Strong Foundation, she and her family hope to expand access to cutting-edge treatments for amputees. "We feel like the virtual reality for the leg would help other amputees, so really more innovation and research within technology for the amputee space," said her mother, Ann Blair Gribbin. "Lulu had such a different experience than most do. So we wanna take that to others."

For Lulu, faith and community remain at the center. "I think knowing that I have a large support system behind me, and just continuing to get better, not only for myself, but for them, and just show them that anything is possible," she said. "And just knowing that God decided to save me, and so just showing him that he performed a miracle on the right person."

About the Lulu Strong Foundation

The Lulu Strong Foundation is dedicated to advancing prosthetic technologies and cutting-edge therapies, with the goal of restoring independence and confidence for amputees. Inspired by Lulu’s recovery, the foundation seeks to:

Build awareness about limb loss and provide resources for amputees

Support individuals by helping them regain independence through advanced prosthetic options

Enhance accessibility by funding research and driving innovation to make prosthetics more affordable and effective

Prosthetic devices can cost up to $50,000, with advanced bionics exceeding $100,000. Worldwide, more than 55 million people live with limb loss, and 80% lack access to modern prosthetics.

Every contribution helps expand access to life-changing technology and treatments. To learn more or donate, visit lulustrong.com or go directly to lulustrong.com/donate.

Watch the full interview: