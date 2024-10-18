The Station at Crestline Heights offers new living options in Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The Station at Crestline Heights held their official ribbon cutting on Oct. 15, 2024 to celebrate the opening of the new apartment complex.

The Station at Crestline Heights celebrated the opening of their new apartment complex with a ribbon cutting event on Oct. 15.

The complex offers one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, with rent starting around $1,645. The four-story complex still has several vacant units, and their website features an interactive map showing the available options.

Amenities include designer kitchens, Smart Home features, a full-size washer and dryer in each unit, stainless steel appliances, 10-foot ceilings and more. There is also a salt water pool, outdoor kitchen, gym, dog park and covered parking with electric car charging stations on premises.

For more information, visit https://stationcrestline.com/.