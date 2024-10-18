The Station at Crestline Heights offers new living options in Mountain Brook

by

The Station at Crestline Heights celebrated the opening of their new apartment complex with a ribbon cutting event on Oct. 15.

The complex offers one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, with rent starting around $1,645. The four-story complex still has several vacant units, and their website features an interactive map showing the available options.

Amenities include designer kitchens, Smart Home features, a full-size washer and dryer in each unit, stainless steel appliances, 10-foot ceilings and more. There is also a salt water pool, outdoor kitchen, gym, dog park and covered parking with electric car charging stations on premises.

For more information, visit https://stationcrestline.com/.