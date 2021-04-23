Magic City Art Connection, Corks & Chefs at Sloss Furnaces April 23-25

× Expand Art by Garland Farwell.

A traditional sign of spring in Birmingham is the coming of Magic City Art Connection (MCAC), an open-air event that presents work by juried fine artists from around the Southeast and the United States.

MCAC returns for its 38th year beginning today, Friday, April 23, and continuing through Sunday, April 25, at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. The event moved this year from its traditional home at Linn Park downtown.

There will be 150 artists at the event, and all mediums, styles and price points will be available for art lovers.

The festival will honor Garland Farwell of York, Alabama, as its 2021 Featured Artist.

MCAC will take place today, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission prices are as follows: Day ticket (advance) $10; day ticket (at the gate) $12; children ages 15 and under admitted free.

Also on the menu for the weekend at Sloss is the 24th annual Corks & Chefs: A Taste of Birmingham, which celebrates the creativity of the vibrant culinary scene in the Magic City.

The popular tasting event, which also features wine, craft beer, spirits and cocktails, will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate.

Due to COVID-19 safety, there will be two sessions, one from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and one from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Each session will have a maximum capacity of 150 people.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed at both MCAC and Corks & Chefs. For example, all visitors must wear masks.

For all the details on both events—including safety protocols, musical and dance performers and art-making workshops for kids at Imagination Festival available at MCAC—go to magiccityart.com.