Mahjong Meet Up continues at temporary location during library renovations

The Emmet O'Neal Library's Mahjong Meet Up will continue Monday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Mountain Brook Baptist Church while the library is being renovated.

The group will meet at 3160 Montevallo Road, using the church's Overbrook Road entrance.

Open to adults ages 18 and older, the gathering welcomes both seasoned players and newcomers. Organizers offer a dedicated beginner table where those who have never played can learn the game and practice alongside other beginners.

The group plays with jokers but does not use blank tiles or play for money. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and no registration is required.

The free meetup gives players an opportunity to enjoy friendly competition, sharpen their skills and connect with fellow mahjong enthusiasts while the library's regular meeting space remains unavailable.

For more information, visit oneallibrary.org.