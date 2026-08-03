Make custom concrete planters at Birmingham Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host "Design & Create: Concrete Planters" on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Exploration Classroom and Outdoor Classroom.

Led by botanical and mixed-media artist Astrid Jerez, founder of Vivatia Plant Care Services, the workshop will teach participants how to design, cast and style their own concrete planters from start to finish. Along the way, attendees will learn foundational concrete techniques, design principles and tips for incorporating plants into their finished creations.

Each participant will take home three to four custom-made concrete planters. No previous experience is required.

Jerez specializes in creating botanical artwork and designing interior and exterior plant environments for homes and businesses throughout the Birmingham area.

Registration is $50 for Birmingham Botanical Gardens members and $55 for nonmembers. To register, visit bbgardens.org/event/design-create-concrete-planters-2.