March Board of Education recap

× Expand Staff photo. The Mountain Brook Board of Education secured a remarkably low 2.48% blended interest rate to finance the district’s capital improvement projects.

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education met on Monday for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Anna Comer, Jenifer Kimbrough and Daniel Odrezin were the board members present.

Cherokee Bend’s Solai Meyyappan was recognized for recently obtaining full citizenship in the United States, and Superintendent Dicky Barlow noted that she is a valuable asset to the school system, referencing her constant support of colleagues and students.

Mountain Brook High School senior Lula Comer was recognized for winning the 2025 Miss Olympian Pageant, and the MBHS varsity girls basketball team was recognized for their recent Final Four run.

MBHS Dorians were also acknowledged for wining another national championship at this year’s UDA Nationals, and the wrestling team won its third consecutive duals state championship, with 10 student athletes qualify for the traditional state championship.

Other notable business included the following:

The Science Materials Adoption was approved.

Fencing work at Mountain Brook Elementary was unanimously approved, with the costs to be split with the city up to $21,771.

MBHS choir and band received approval for their spring 2026 trip to Vienna.

The next board meeting will be April 14 at 3:30 p.m. with work session at 2:00 p.m. in the Mountain Brook Board of Education Building.