Mardi Gras meets Halloween: Mystics of Mountain Brook parade returns on new date

× Expand Staff photos. Thousands of people lined Church Street in Crestline Village on Oct. 31, 2024, for the 22nd annual Mystics of Mountain Brook parade.

In 2002, at age 36, Trent Wright rolled a small, improvised parade past his Crestline house with borrowed trailers and leftover Mardi Gras beads.

Today, that experiment has grown into a 1.2mile Halloween tradition that fills Church Street and Crestline Village with floats, costumes and crowds of up to 8,000.

For the first time, this year’s event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. instead of on Halloween.

Expand Staff photos. Thousands of people lined Church Street in Crestline Village on Oct. 31, 2024, for the 22nd annual Mystics of Mountain Brook parade.

“Knowing that Saturday football is king in the South, we don’t want people to have to decide,” Wright said. “Since there’s no high school football game that Friday night for Mountain Brook, we’re like, let’s just do it on Friday.”

Wright, who grew up in Mobile, said parades are in his DNA.

“I’m originally from Mobile and that’s the birthplace of Mardi Gras,” he said. “Parades are in my blood. Some people have certain talents and I like to always make sure everyone’s having a good time.”

As the parade grew, he received a warning from the city that he’d need a police escort and a parade permit.

That didn’t come close to stopping him.

“I said OK, I’m going to double down. I’m going all in,” Wright said.

Expand Photos courtesy of Casey Wright Horn. Parade-goers get into the Halloween spirit for the Mystics of Mountain Brook parade, which began in 2002.

Today, the route starts at Mountain Brook Baptist Church, goes down Montevallo Road, turns down Church Street and into Crestline Village.

“The energy is almost palpable,” said Wright, whose family float wraps up the parade each year. “I love my community, and I’m always of the mindset that you try to enhance where you are. I’ve always tried to make where I am the place to be.”

Wright and his sister, Casey Wright Horn, are the longtime coorganizers of the event.

“My love for this town, the people in it, Mardi Gras and Halloween are why I continue to make this parade happen each year,” Horn said.

Their mother’s birthday is also on Halloween.

Expand Photos courtesy of Casey Wright Horn. Mystics of Mountain Brook co-organizers Trent Wright and his sister, Casey Wright Horn.

The pair work with local businesses to sponsor and stock the event. They throw more than 2,000 Tshirts each year, along with beads, MoonPies and trinkets. Prizes are awarded to the best floats.

“Of course it makes you feel good,” Wright said. “We’re just doing our part. I do truly believe our community is extremely special because a lot of people do a lot of things like this.”

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce sees the direct impact on the city.

“The parade is a wonderful community tradition that brings an incredible sense of energy and vibrancy to Crestline Village,” said Lizzie Maymon, executive director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. “It brings people into the village and encourages them to stay, grab a bite, enjoy a drink, shop and support our local businesses. Events like this create a sense of tradition and connection to Crestline that keeps people coming back year after year.”

For more, visit Mystics of Mountain Brook on Facebook.