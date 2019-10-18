Market Noel holiday market returns to Hoover

× Expand Staff photo. Community members browse the various vendors at Market Noel on Nov.16, 2017, in the Finley Center. The holiday shopping event hosted more than 100 merchants and featured a concierge desk with gift wrapping.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s 2019 Market Noel shopping event is scheduled for Nov. 20-23 at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

Guests can purchase holiday gifts and other items from more than 100 merchants, including clothing, jewelry, home décor, art and specialty items, while also helping the Junior League’s charitable projects.

This year’s main event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. General admission tickets are $12 per person, with a discount for groups of 10 or more with tickets priced at $10 each. A three-day pass costs $28, and people age 65 and older can get in for $10 on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There also is a Preview Noel event on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 7-10 p.m. that includes live music from the band Nationwide Coverage, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a German beer garden and more. Admission for the preview event is $55 and includes a general admission ticket. The first 250 shoppers at Preview Noel will receive swag bags.

Special activities will take place each day. On Thursday from 6-9 p.m. is the Junior League of Birmingham Hearts Birmingham, featuring food from different vendors, live performances from area high schools, a teachers’ lounge and tailgating games. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students or teachers with school identification.

Friday features a “Cheers & Beers” event at 6 p.m. that includes beer, wine and light fare from Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe and chances to win a piece of jewelry valued at $500. Tickets cost $28, and the first 30 female attendees get swag bags.

On Saturday, kids and adults can have “Brunch with the Big Guy,” also known as Santa, at either 8:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. Tickets are $12 for children ages 12 and younger and $28 for adults, and include breakfast, beverages, a picture and one-on-one time with Santa.