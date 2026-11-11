Market Noel returns with four days of holiday shopping and special events

× Expand Image courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham

The Junior League of Birmingham will host Market Noel Nov. 18-21 at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway.

This year's theme is "elevated woodland," with a cozy, refined and nature-inspired look throughout the market. General shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

General admission is $15 for adults, while children younger than 12 are admitted free. During general shopping hours, families can also add access to the Burrow & Bloom Farmer's Market Pop Up for $10 per family, per day.

The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 18, with Preview Noel from 6:30-9 p.m. The holiday kickoff will include a silent auction available both in person and virtually, live individual portraits, tree decorating voting, live music and a specialty cocktail from Ivy Odom. Complimentary cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres are also included.

Thursday evening will bring the Seasonal Social beginning at 5:30 p.m., with Junior League members modeling clothing from Market Noel vendors during a runway show. Guests can also shop participating merchants, enjoy light bites, and purchase cocktails and other refreshments from a cash bar. Guests who already have a general admission ticket can add the Seasonal Social onsite for $10.

On Friday, family and childcare expert Connie Simpson, known as Nanny Connie, will join Junior League President-Elect Meg Lovett for a moderated conversation titled "Forty Years of Other People's Holidays." The $25 ticket includes the 10-11 a.m. program and all-day Market Noel shopping, and Simpson's book, "The Nanny Connie Way," will be available for purchase. Simpson, a Mobile native, has worked with more than 270 families during a career spanning more than 40 years.

Also Friday, True40 will lead "Sweat, Sip, & Shop" from 5-7 p.m. The event includes a 45-minute bodyweight workout followed by a complimentary glass of bubbles and shopping.

Saturday's "Brunch with the Big Guy" runs from 9-11 a.m. and includes brunch plus a personal visit and professional digital photo with Santa. Cookie painting will be available as an add-on for $6 per cookie.

Free parking, including accessible parking, will be available at the Finley Center. Market Noel will also offer package and coat check, a mother's area, KultureCity sensory bags, and food and drinks for purchase.

Proceeds support the Junior League of Birmingham's community work. The organization has approximately 2,000 trained volunteers involved in 24 community projects, more than 30 annual hands-on service initiatives and other programs across the Birmingham area.

For tickets and additional information, visit marketnoel.net.