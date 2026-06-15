Mason Music vocal camp helps young singers build confidence and performance skills

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Mason Music is accepting registrations for its Vocal Performance Camp, a weeklong program designed for singers ages 10-15.

The camp will take place July 13-17 at Mason Music's Mountain Brook location and will meet daily from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Throughout the week, campers will work with experienced instructors on the fundamentals of vocal performance, including projection, diction, tone development, ear training and stage presence. The program also covers audition preparation and performance techniques designed to help young singers feel more confident in front of an audience.

In addition to daily instruction and exercises, each participant will create a vocal portfolio recording that can be shared with family and friends as a showcase of what they learned during camp.

Mason Music says its summer camps are designed to provide engaging, screen-free learning experiences for children and teens while fostering musical growth and creativity. Since launching its camp program in 2013, the organization has hosted more than 2,500 campers across the Birmingham area.

Registration is $300 and closes July 6, one week before camp begins.

For more information or to register, visit masonmusic.com/group-programs/birmingham-music-camps.