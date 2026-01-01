Matcha tea workshop explores Japanese tradition at Botanical Gardens

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will offer “Matcha Tea Making: From Leaf to Bowl” on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Adventure Classroom.

The evening workshop will be led by chef Josh Haynes of Alloy Thai restaurant and tea ceremony instructor Ritsuko Asano. Together, they will guide participants through the journey of matcha — from how the tea is grown and processed to the rituals and techniques of traditional Japanese tea preparation.

Haynes will demonstrate matcha preparation methods while Asano, who has taught Urasenke tea ceremony for more than 20 years, shares insights into the history and cultural significance of matcha, including its roots in Birmingham. Attendees will take part in a mindful, hands-on experience and have the opportunity to whisk their own bowl of matcha using traditional tools and techniques.

The workshop is open to members and nonmembers of the gardens. Registration and additional information are available at bbgardens.org/event/matcha-tea-making or by calling 205-414-3950.