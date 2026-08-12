MAX On-Demand transit service launches in Mountain Brook

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Mountain Brook residents have a new way to get around town through MAX On-Demand, a transit service now being tested in the community.

The service operates similarly to a rideshare app, allowing users to request rides within the designated Mountain Brook service area and track their assigned vehicle and driver. As part of the test program, a driver is dedicated to serving the Mountain Brook area.

Rides cost $1.50 and are available Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Riders can enter a credit card into the app for payment, with no cash or tip required.

Anyone traveling within the service area can use MAX On-Demand, including residents, students, seniors, commuters and visitors. The minimum age to ride without an accompanying adult is 13.

Wait times between booking and pickup are expected to average 15 minutes or less. Depending on the requested trip, riders may need to walk a block or two to meet their driver. Because the service can accommodate multiple passengers, a vehicle also may occasionally stop to pick up another rider along the way.

MAX On-Demand vehicles are tracked by satellite, and drivers undergo background checks. Vehicles also have cameras that record audio and video. Accessible transportation options are available for riders with mobility needs, who can indicate their requirements when booking.

The current test service does not cover all of Mountain Brook, so riders should check the service map before scheduling a trip.

City officials are encouraging residents to try MAX On-Demand as the program is tested and refined.