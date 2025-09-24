Mayor's minute: To prevent suicides, dial 988

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

When there is a fire, police, or medical emergency, we all know to call 911. Now, there’s a new emergency number that can save lives — 988. This is the emergency line for mental health crises.

Within the mental health world, suicide prevention is one of the highest priorities. Suicide is a growing health problem and a leading cause of death in the United States. It is a preventable disease, especially if there is early intervention.

According to the most recent data (2023) for Alabama, suicide is the third-leading cause of death for ages 15-34 and the fourth-leading cause for ages 35-54. Statistics improve for ages 55 and above, but it is still a serious issue. The most recent report lists 869 suicide deaths in Alabama (49,316 total for the United States). Research suggests 75% of communities do not have enough resources to deal with this crisis.

The new 988 emergency call number is an effort to bring real-time resources to address this growing problem. Like 911, the 988 call center provides access to professionals on a 24/7 basis. You call, and someone will answer the phone. They may aid during the call or refer you to the appropriate service provider.

Who should call, and when? If you believe you are having a mental health crisis, call 988. If you know someone is having a mental health crisis, call 988. If you simply want more information on a mental health topic, call 988.

My message is simple — burn 988 into your memory (or add it to your cell contacts list). By being aware and willing to help, you might save someone’s life. One final statistic: 87% of suicide survivors go on to lead productive lives — you just must get them past the immediate crisis. If you help prevent a suicide, you are likely truly saving someone’s life.

Mountain Brook families have their own crisis line, which was established last year to serve students and adults in our community. It is the result of a partnership between the City of Mountain Brook, Mountain Brook Schools and Mountain Brook All-In. All calls, texts, and webcam messages are received by a live, 24/7-trained crisis counselor. In the past 12 months, this program has served 255 students and adults in our community.

Please add this number to your contact list: 205-927-2837 (205-92SAVES).