Mayor Welch announces he will not seek re-election

Mayor Stewart Welch III has announced that he will not run for a third term as Mountain Brook's mayor.

He made the announcement on Wednesday during his weekly segment on WBCR's Good Day Alabama and later shared the following statement on his Facebook page:

"Over the last few months, a lot of y’all have asked me if I’m planning to run for another term. After talking it over with friends & family and giving it much thought, I have decided not to seek another term as Mayor of Mountain Brook.

"Serving the people of this remarkable city has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Over the past two terms, we’ve worked together to preserve the unique charm of Mountain Brook while thoughtfully planning for its future. From enhancing our public spaces like Jemison Park, to investing in infrastructure, to strengthening public safety to supporting our excellent schools and local businesses — we’ve made meaningful progress that always has the best interests of our residents at heart. I’m especially proud to have helped bring the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park into our park system. By assuming its stewardship, we’re ensuring it remains a sacred space—preserved for future generations to honor and reflect on the legacy of our nation’s heroes.

"Today, Mountain Brook is thriving. We are financially strong, our neighborhoods are safe and the spirit of community that defines our city is as strong as ever. It is from this position of strength and stability that I believe the time is right to allow the next generation of leadership to step up. The time is absolutely perfect to pass the torch and I have every confidence that our next mayor will continue to lead with integrity, vision, and a deep love for this city.

"To the citizens of Mountain Brook: thank you for your trust, your support, and your partnership over the years. I will forever be proud of what we’ve accomplished together. In the meantime, we still have work to do over the next few months as we approach the end of this term. After that, I look forward to cheering on the next chapter in our city’s story — one I know will be every bit as bright as its past."

Mayor Welch has served the city in the role since November of 2016. Municipal elections to select a new Mayor will be held August 26.