Council approves change orders, contract for city social media management services

Mountain Brook City Council approved a resolution related to drainage improvements along Mountain Lane and Montevallo Lane during Monday night's meeting.

The approved resolution allows the city to move forward with a change order with CB&A Construction on the project. The change order in the amount of $1,786.03 reflects the difference between the original cost estimate and the actual cost incurred to relocate a guy wire for an Alabama Power utility pole.

Prior to the project letting, Alabama Power provided the city with a cost estimate of $3,312.31 to relocate the guy wire. Accordingly, an allowance of $3,810 was included in the Bid Response Form and the contractor's total bid price to cover the expected cost.

In April, during the relocation, Alabama Power revised the cost to $5,593.03 due to the need for an additional guy wire that was not included in the original estimate.

Councilors also approved a resolution authorizing a contract for Focus Creative Birmingham for social media management services and a resolution authorizing three fire station change orders, subject to possible reduction, but up to $22,000.

The council also approved the sale of surplus property.