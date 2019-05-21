Board of Education approves summer facility projects

× Expand Staff photo Mountain Brook Junior High Roof work will be completed over the summer at Mountain Brook Junior High School.

The Mountain Brook Board of Education approved multiple summer facility projects at its May 20 meeting.

Before the 2019-2020 academic year begins in August, new roofs will be in place on portions of the junior high and high school.

MBS Director of Facilities Tommy Prewitt said work totaling $195,00 will be completed on the 500 wing of Mountain Brook High School, while work totaling around $308,000 will be completed on the tower and competition gym at Mountain Brook Junior High School.

The school board awarded the projects to Malone Roofing.

In addition to the roofs, work will be done over the summer on the HVAC systems at MBHS and Cherokee Bend Elementary. Prewitt said parts of the systems at both schools will be replaced.

In other business, the school board approved revisions to its student harassment and bullying policy and employee sexual harassment policy.

The updates were first discussed at the April 8 meeting and are meant to ensure the policies align with the Alabama State Department of Education, the Office of Civil Rights and the Department of Justice.

Also during the meeting, board members:

Recognized the Mountain Brook Schools 2018-19 PTO Council.

Recognized Chief School Financial Officer Kari Austin, who was recently awarded the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations certification by the Association for School Business Officials International.

Recognized students Anne Parker Holt, Samantha Oliphant and Aubry Kilgore, who were selected to represent Alabama in Boston, Massachusetts, at the 2019 National Art Education Association Convention.

Recognized MBJH teacher Pam Pugh, an Alabama Teacher of the Year finalist.

Recognized the MBS Robotics teams.

Recognized MBHS students who received Alabama High School Literary Arts Awards sponsored by the Alabama Writers Forum.

Recognized the MBHS girls tennis team, which won its third consecutive Class 7A state championship in April, and the MBHS boys tennis team, which placed third at state.

Recognized the MBHS boys golf team, which also won its third consecutive 7A state championship.

Recognized MBHS band members Grayson Smith, Ed Wells and Grace Xu, who earned All-State honors.

Approved personnel recommendations.

Approved the sale or disposal of surplus items.

Approved the minutes from the April meeting.

Heard the latest financial statements for the school system.

The school board will meet again on June 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the Professional Learning Center of the Charles Mason Building.