MBAA Art in the Village event rescheduled to Sunday

The Mountain Brook Art Association has rescheduled the 2025 Spring Art in the Village event to May 4.

The Mountain Brook Art Association is moving their annual Spring Art in the Village event to Sunday form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Crestline Village. The event was scheduled for Saturday but was reschedule due to weather.

The event brings together over 50 artists to fill the streets with color. What began as an impromptu public art display in 1981 has become one of the largest and most popular art shows in the Birmingham area, offering a selection of high-quality fine art paintings and drawings in traditional media.

The juried show provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work while hundreds of patrons peruse the tents.

The event is free to attend. Learn more at mountainbrookartassociation.com/spring-show