MBAA Holiday Art & Gift Show returns

The Mountain Brook Art Association will host its 12th annual Holiday Art & Gift Show this month at The Summit. This will be the third year there, and this year’s space will be located in the former Charming Charlie store next to Chuy’s.

The show will run Dec. 1-22 and will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. There will be an evening reception Dec. 3 from 6-8 p.m.

Show chairman Janet Sanders said they could not have dreamed of a better location. The area also known as “The North Pole” will be shared with several other businesses and will also be the spot where Santa will be taking photos.

This members-only art show includes artists from the metro area and will feature even more gift items than in the past. All gift items are hand-painted or reproductions of the artists’ own paintings.

“We will have an incredible variety of paintings in all sizes, and price ranges to fit every budget, from $10 to $1,000,” Sanders said.

A feature during this year’s show will be daily painting demonstrations in the window of the store. Customers are welcome to come and watch. Among the popular artists exhibiting will be Joan Curtis, Anita Bice, Toby Klein, Lynn Briggs, Michael Davis, Janet Sanders, Mary Mellen, Kendall Boggs and Kat Pilleteri.

“We are very excited to have the extraordinary Rollina with us again to create 20-minute charcoal portraits directly from the subject,” Sanders said. “She does not work from photos as she much prefers to work with the person right in front of her, even if it is a wiggly child or two.”

Dates and times for appearance for Rollina and demo artists will be posted to the event’s Facebook page and website.

Gift options for purchase will include ornaments, miniature paintings, cards, magnets, coasters and scarves.

Each sale supports a local artist, and a portion of all sales will go to this year's local charity: Studio by the Tracks, a gallery and working studio in Irondale. The organization works with adult artists on the autism spectrum, offering classes, fellowship and the ability to sell their work to the public.

For more information, visit mountainbrookartassociation.com.