MBBC Living Nativity returns for holiday season

Mountain Brook Baptist Church will hold its Living Nativity from Dec. 20-22. Each day there will be live portrayals of the birth of Christ at 6:45, 7:30 and 8:15 p.m.

The production has been ongoing for more than 50 years, with local actors, church members and live animals starring in the show. Mountain Brook Baptist Church Communications Coordinator Rick Simmons said the Living Nativity holds a special place in the community.

“It’s a family tradition,” he said. “It brings families together and is a tradition that has been a mainstay in our church reaching out to the community.”

The event will be narrated by former pastor Dr. Dotson M. Nelson, according to Simmons. The narration was recorded in 1963 when Nelson was pastor of the church. Simmons said having Nelson narrate the event enhances the production, making it more real and vivid for the audience.

Many church members will play the roles of Mary, Joseph, wisemen and angels during the event, which will draw between 300-400 people, Simmons said. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and animals will available for petting between performances.

Simmons said the nostalgia of the Living Nativity keeps bringing people back every holiday season.

“I was in it when I was a kid, and the performance was on the hill next to the church,” he said. “The nostalgia of the event is still there.”

Mountain Brook Baptist Church is at 3631 Montevallo Road. For more information, visit mbbc.org.