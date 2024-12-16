MBFD lands in top 3% nationwide

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Mountain Brook The Mountain Brook Fire Department was named in the top 3% of fire departments nationwide.

Mountain Brook's Fire Department has been named in the top 3% departments nationwide.

According to a recent FBI report, Mountain Brook has the lowest violent crime rate in the state. MBFD boasts a Class 2 ISO rating, meaning the department and its supporting infrastructure (water supply, emergency communications, etc.) are highly effective in protecting the community from fires.