MBFD shares reminder on food truck permits

× Expand Illustration courtesy of MBFD

The Mountain Brook Fire Department has shared a public service announcement, reminding the community that food truck vendors require permits for events.

The announcement was shared on their Facebook, reading as follows:

When organizing a food truck event for your home or business, please ensure that each vendor possesses the following up-to-date certifications and inspections:​ • Jefferson County Health Department Permit​ • City of Mountain Brook Business License​ • Fire Inspection from the Mountain Brook Fire Department​ For detailed information on obtaining these permits and inspections, please refer to the official resources provided by the Jefferson County Department of Health and the City of Mountain Brook.

Contact the Mountain Brook Fire Marshal’s Office at 205-802-3832 for questions.