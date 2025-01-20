MBFD shares tips for protecting your home in winter weather

×
Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department
The Mountain Brook Fire Department has shared tips for protecting your home in winter weather as temperatures are set to drop below freezing for the next few days.
Lows are expected to be in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s. Lows for the rest of the week will remain below freezing while highs will rise to the low-mid 40s. As freezing temps take over, here are the tips the MBFD has shared:
- Drip Faucets: Where both hot and cold lines serve a spigot, make sure each one contributes to the drip, since both are subjected to freezing. If the dripping stops, leave the faucet(s) open, since a pipe may have frozen and will still need pressure relief.
- Outdoor Spigots: Outdoor spigots and backflow preventers (that arch of pipes in your yard) need to be covered to protect them from the wind. If you also have a water hose connected to an outdoor spigot, you should disconnect the hose.
- Pipes under cabinets: If any of your vanities back up to an exterior wall, open the doors to the vanity cabinet to allow warm air access to the pipes.
- Windows and Doors: Make sure all windows and doors, including storm doors, are closed tightly.
- Fireplace Drafts: Make sure to close your fireplace flue when the fireplace is not in use.
- Heat pumps: Heat pumps are not designed to run in below freezing conditions for long, so if the temperature drops below freezing, it may struggle to maintain it. For optimal operation, keep your windows and doors sealed, make sure your filters are clean, and do not turn off your heat during the day.