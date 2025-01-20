MBFD shares tips for protecting your home in winter weather

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department

The Mountain Brook Fire Department has shared tips for protecting your home in winter weather as temperatures are set to drop below freezing for the next few days.

Lows are expected to be in the teens on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s. Lows for the rest of the week will remain below freezing while highs will rise to the low-mid 40s. As freezing temps take over, here are the tips the MBFD has shared: