Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department William Seward joined the Mountain Brook Fire Department in early January, coming from the Bessemer Fire Department.

The Mountain Brook Fire Department has gained a new member of the team, William Seward.

Seward comes to MBFD from the Bessemer Fire Department where he served for 2 years. He grew up in Birmingham and attended Birmingham-Southern College where he played lacrosse for four years.

Seward will be assigned to Engine 2, B-Shift.