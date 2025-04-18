MBFD welcomes new firefighter and paramedic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Derrick Wright

Mountain Brook Fire Department has welcomed a new firefighter/paramedic to its team.

Derrick Wright has worked as a firefighter since 2008 and has been a paramedic since 2009, according to a statement posted on the department's Facebook. Wright has also worked as flight medic.

Wright also owns a construction company, DC Construction, LLC, which he has run since 2020.

"We’re proud to have Derrick on board and excited for the knowledge and skills he brings to the department," the MBFD's statement read.