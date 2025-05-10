MBHS alum earns Noah Wyatt Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Christopher Alexander, a 2023 MBHS graduate, has received the Noah Wyatt Award through the Samford Turning Points program.

Christopher Alexander, a 2023 Mountain Brook High School graduate, has received the Noah Wyatt Award through the Samford Turning Points program.

The Noah Wyatt Award, named afterMBHS alum Noah Wyatt, identifies a student in Samford’s Turning Points program who excels in his or her assigned tasks, shines in their on-campus job and exemplifies the values of the program’s mission.

In 2012, Turning Points was established to provide a crucial next step for special needs students aged 18-21 who have an individualized educational program (IEP) and who are currently enrolled in Mountain Brook and Homewood Public Schools. Housed in the Orlean Beeson School of Education building and managed by Mountain Brook City School District personnel, the program provides social, educational and occupational growth and development for each student.

The program also gives students a glimpse of the college experience as they eat in the university's cafeteria, take part in campus activities, play Frisbee on the lawn and hold on-campus jobs. The program helps transition students out of high school and supports the development of independent life skills.

Alexander graduated from Turning Points this month and recently accepted a job with Alabama Power.