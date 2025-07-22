MBHS custodian wins gold at 2025 World Police and Fire Games

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools MBHS Custodian I Garsuta won a gold medal at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games this summer in Birmingham. He was a basketball coach for the Philippines team.

Mountain Brook High School custodian I Garsuta won a gold medal at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games this summer in Birmingham.

Garsuta was a basketball coach for the Philippines team.

The 2025 World Police & Fire Games brought together more than 8,500 athletes to Birmingham from June 27 to July 6. This included more than 100 first responders from the Magic City, registered to compete in events such as baseball, boxing, bowling and flag football.

Competitors include active and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and other public safety professionals. More than 60 sporting events were held at over 30 venues across Central Alabama.