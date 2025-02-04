MBHS Dorians repeat as National Champions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook High School Dorians won the 2025 Large Varsity Division II Kick National Championship in Orlando, Fla. in February. This is their second national championship in as many years.

Mountain Brook High School Dorians have won back to back National Championships, winning the Large Varsity Division II Kick National Championship in Orlando, Florida for the second time last weekend.

The Dorians competed in the Universal Dance Associate National Dance Team Competition, placing 5th in the nation in their Large Varsity Division II Gameday performance, a program best. The dancers won their second national title with their Large Varsity Division II High Kick performance.

"We are beyond thrilled for these achievements and are in awe of their poise, dedication, determination, perseverance and strength," MBHS dorian Head Coach Ana Scofield said.