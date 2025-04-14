MBHS grad to clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP MBHS graduate Jack Tucker will be clerking for Justice Clarence Thomas during the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2026-2027 term.

Mountain Brook High School graduate Jack Tucker will be clerking for Justice Clarence Thomas during the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2026-2027 term.

Tucker graduated from MBHS in 2016, running track and cross country while in school.

He is currently clerking for Chief Judge William Pryor through Summer 2025. Before that, he clerked for former colleague Judge Andrew Brasher on the Eleventh Circuit from 2022-2023 and is a former associate of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. He worked in the firm’s Birmingham office from 2023 to 2024, after serving as a summer project assistant and summer associate.