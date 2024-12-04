MBHS grad wins UA 2024 Battle of the Bands

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Alabama From Left: Richard Reynolds, Nate Fulmer, Ira Cherniak, SGA VP of External Affairs Walker Parsons, Gil Armstrong and Grant Alderman.

Mountain Brook High School graduate Nate Fulmer is a member of Elbow Joint, a band made up of University of Alabama students. The group won UA's 2024 Battle of the Bands competition in November.

The band, who describe themselves as a bluesy classic rock jam band, took home the grand prize of $2,000 during the final night of competition on Nov. 14 at Druid City Music Hall.

The event brought in approximately $6,090 for the Joe Espy SGA Scholarship Fund through pre-sale and tickets purchased at the door. The scholarship is for students in need of essential financial assistance due to a temporary hardship or unexpected emergency.

Gil Armstrong (rhythm guitar), Ira Cherniak (bass) and Richard Reynolds (lead guitar, lead vocals) originally formed the band in 2023.

Fulmer graduated from MBHS in 2020 before making the move to Tuscaloosa where his drumming skills became known in his fraternity. He joined the band after Cherniak, a member of his fraternity, asked him to play a gig with the group.

Grant Alderman (piano, lead vocals) completed the group when he joined the band just a few gigs later.

The band has played mostly in Tuscaloosa but also had one gig in Auburn.

