MBHS grads return for 2025 Alumni Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook High School Former Mountain Brook High School students returned to campus on Jan. 6 for the school's 2025 Alumni Day.

On Monday, 40 former Mountain Brook students came back to the high school’s campus to share about their college experience with current students. The annual Alumni Day event is popular day among current students who enjoy reconnecting with friends and also having the chance to learn more about a desired course of study or program at the next academic level.

A total of 11 different colleges and universities were represented among the 40 alumni. Topics and programs discussed included arts, interior design, life as a scholarship or preferred walk-on athlete, finance, pre-med, the in-state versus out-of-state experience, study abroad opportunities, nursing, real estate, and many more subjects.

To hear from former students and what their Mountain Brook experience meant to them, watch the 2025 Alumni Day video at https://www.eduvision.tv/l?mRmmyDe.