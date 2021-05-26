MBHS recognized by US News & World Report

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools. Mountain Brook High School was highly placed in the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the nation’s high schools.

The residents of Mountain Brook take great pride in the city’s well-regarded school system.

Mountain Brook Schools got another reason for pride in late April when U.S. News & World Report released its 2021 Best High School Rankings.

Once again, Mountain Brook High School earned a spot near the top of the list, and actually improved its position in the rankings over the last year.

MBHS was the top-ranked non-magnet high school in Alabama and placed among the top 1% of non-magnet high schools nationally.

Of all 17,800 ranked high schools, which includes both magnet and non-magnet, MBHS came in at 216.

MBHS was also the only Alabama high school to rank among the nation’s top 1,000 STEM schools. It was listed at 141.

U.S. News & World Report created its rankings based on several factors, including college readiness, graduation rate, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, and math and reading performance. MBHS garnered an overall score of 98.79 out of 100.

In the same U.S. News & World Report ranking released in May 2020, MBHS ranked 246.

In 2020, MBHS was also the only Alabama high school to rank among the nation’s top 1,000 STEM schools. It was listed at 184.

To see the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings, go to usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/rankings-overview.

To see the MBHS scorecard, go to “Rankings by State” and click on Alabama.