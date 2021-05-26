MBHS recognizes students at Honors Day, Awards Day

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook High School held its annual Honors Day and Awards Day ceremonies in April.

It’s the end of another academic year at Mountain Brook High School, and it’s time for students to receive plaudits for their hard work.

Numerous awards were given to students at the annual Honors Day and Awards Day ceremonies held at Spartan Stadium in April.

At press time, the MBHS graduation was scheduled to take place at the stadium on May 20.

The following are the 2021 Honors Day Recipients:

► Harold Patterson Award for Service — Ethan Shunnarah

► Charles Mason Award for Leadership — Laurel Hand

► Distinguished Senior Girl — Lindsey Smith T

► Distinguished Senior Boy — Teddy Feig

► William N. Eddins Award for Excellence — Ellie Hamilton

► PTO Scholarships — Charles Abele, Pearson Bedingfield.

► Past PTO Presidents’ Scholarships — Grace Green, Patrick Henckell, Emma Kao

► Mary Anne Adams Scholarships — Madeline Baltz, Ky-Lin Berg, Grayson Smith, Kennedy Stewart, Arden Tapp.

► Nicholas Franklin Pierce Memorial Scholarship — Calvin Wilbanks

► Terry Cooper Scholarship — Braxton Wetzler

► Kappa Delta Scholarship — Taylor Morris

► Patrick Fritze Memorial Spirit Award — Luke Barlow

► Donald E. Lytle Scholarship — William Clark

► U. S. Army Scholar/Athlete Awards (Male and Female) — Gordon Sargent, Warner Johnson

► Anne-Marie Graphos Award for Good Citizenship — Julia Ferreira

► Jan Eubank Memorial DAR Good Citizenship Award — Molly Russell

► SAR Good Citizenship Award — Walton Redden

► Martha Carrell Bankston Memorial Award — Molly Keller

► Danforth “I Dare You” Leadership Award — Sam Graham, Walden Knott

► Ambassadors Club Service Award — Emily King

► Interact Club Service Award — Falcon Wiles

► SGA Service Award — Catherine Taylor

► Key Club Service Award — Forrest Ann Watson

► Kevin Butrus Memorial Scholarship — Lilly Gilbert

There are some of the 2021 Awards Day Sophomore Recipients:

► Rhodes College Book Award, recognizing a student who excels in community service and possesses a strong academic record—Caley Record

► Washington & Lee University Award for Achievement, honoring an outstanding student who demonstrates academic and athletic skills and contributes to the school community—Zachary Touger

► Kevin Butrus Memorial Award for Outstanding Sophomore Boy, recognizing a student who excels in demanding classes while exhibiting leadership and character — Vaughn Frost

► Katie Sanfelippo Memorial Award for Outstanding Sophomore Girl honors a student known for her humility, strong work ethic and outstanding academic achievement — Emily Straughn

There are some of the 2021 Awards Day Junior Recipients:

► Hollins Award for Creative Writing honors a young woman with a passion and talent for writing — Virginia Kate Brandt

► Sewanee Excellence in Writing Award recognizes an outstanding member of the junior class — Mary Raines Alexander

► Rensselaer Medal for Math and Science goes to a student who excels academically in math and science — Cory Fan

► Sweet Briar College Book Award honors a young woman with exceptional character, the ability to think independently and an interest in leadership — Jane Morgan Sauls

► Bryn Mawr President’s Book Award recognizes a young woman with an intense intellectual commitment and sense of purpose — Kate Barlow

► George Washington University Book Award goes to a student who excels in the areas of civic engagement, service, and independent and creative thought. — Dylan Siegel

► Tulane Book Award honors a junior who embodies Tulane University’s motto, “Not for one’s self, but for one’s own” — Amy Beth Hudson

► Wake Forest Book Award recognizes a student with a commitment to learning, openness to new ideas and the pursuit of truth, and recognition of his or her responsibility to society .— Jane Grey Battle

► University of Pennsylvania Book Award recognizes a junior who has pursued a rigorous curriculum, is highly respected, and has shown leadership in the school or community — Bickley Bowron

► Dartmouth College Book Award goes to an outstanding scholar with a strong work ethic. — Eleanor Elkus

► The Harvard University Book Award honors an outstanding student with an enthusiasm for life and learning — Cory Fan

► Yale Book Award has been given longer than any other at MBHS and recognizes a student who excels across the curriculum — Mary Raines Alexander

– Information about the awards was supplied by Karen Svetlay, an MBHS college advisor.