MBHS student named Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist

× Expand Photo by Hank Spencer Sophia Self, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, has been named a Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist.

Sophia Self has been named a Semifinalist for the 2025 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship. A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca-Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. With the addition of the 2025 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 7,050 Coke Scholars nationwide with over $87 million in scholarships over the course of 37 years.

Semifinalists are now asked to complete Phase 2 applications, which include essays, a recommendation, and a transcript. An independent selection committee will review the applications and recommend 250 Regional Finalists in early January to take part in online interviews. 150 Coke Scholars will be named in late February to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and attend Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend in Atlanta, Georgia, April 3-6, 2025, where they will be the guests of honor at the 37th annual Coca-Cola Scholars Banquet and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing community of alumni that has become a powerful force for positive change in the world. Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together. Recent initiatives include a podcast called The SIP (The Coke Scholars Ignite Podcast) and the ninth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year Scholars as they transition to college. Every 5 years, all alumni are invited to a Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit.