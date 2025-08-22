MBHS students launch podcast to spotlight local elections

× Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines Mountain Brook High School students Mae Dapkis (left) and Olivia Self interview Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin for their politically focused podcast, "In the Running."

When Mae Dapkus and Olivia Self saw campaign signs sprouting across Mountain Brook in July, they realized how little they — and many of their neighbors — actually knew about the people behind them. So they launched a podcast to change that.

Dapkus and Self, both juniors at Mountain Brook High School, are the creators and hosts of “In the Running,” a student-led podcast that interviews local candidates in Birmingham-area elections. Their goal: to give voters a clearer understanding of who’s running and why it matters.

"We want to inform citizens about who the candidates are and what they stand for," Dapkus said, "beyond party lines, campaign slogans or yard signs."

Self added, "I hope the podcast is giving voters a clear and accessible way to get to know the candidates before heading to the polls. Instead of just seeing names on a ballot, people can actually hear their voices, stories and priorities."

THE IDEA TAKES SHAPE

The podcast was born during a neighborhood run. Dapkus, already active in the Southern Poverty Law Center Youth Coalition and Sidewalk Film Festival Youth Board, passed yard signs and began wondering how many voters knew much about the candidates. She shared the idea with Self, a classmate involved in youth leadership and mock trial, and the two quickly began sketching out what a student-run civics podcast might look like.

"A lot of local elections end up feeling like popularity contests," Dapkus said. "We wanted to create something that encourages people to really think about who they’re voting for and why."

CHOOSING THE RIGHT SPACE

When it came time to record, Dapkus remembered an event she had attended at Polaris Studios in Birmingham. Founded by Alycia Levels-Moore and her husband, Birmingham City Councillor Jonathan Moore, Polaris was created as a community-focused space for education and entrepreneurship. The students reached out, and soon found themselves recording at Polaris with the help of sound engineer Gary Miller.

"Polaris felt like the right place," Dapkus said. "The environment is so supportive. It’s about ideas, growth and giving people a platform."

EPISODE BY EPISODE

Since its launch in July, the podcast has released several episodes, with more interviews recorded and in production. Guests so far have included a range of candidates from the Birmingham metro area:

Joe Sandner IV (Mountain Brook City Council, Place 4)

Becky Holt (Mountain Brook City Council, Place 4)

David Silverstein (Mountain Brook City Council, Place 2)

Gerald Gardner (Mountain Brook City Council, Place 2)

Jennifer Andress (Homewood mayoral candidate)

Nick Sims (Homewood City Council, Ward 2)

Winslow Armstead (Homewood City Council, Ward 4)

Randall Woodfin (Mayor of Birmingham)

Each episode follows a consistent format. The hosts ask questions that highlight the person behind the platform. Their first two questions are always the same:

"We want to know who you are outside of your campaign! Could you tell us more about yourself — like your backstory, hobbies or passions?"

"How did you get involved in public service?"

The interviews end with a signature closer: "Why should people vote for you — in one sentence?"

"It’s been really cool to see the range of conversations we’ve had," Self said. "Some are serious and focused on policy, but there are also these really lighthearted moments — like when candidates talk about their favorite books or share funny campaign stories."

WHAT’S NEXT

As the fall election season winds down, Dapkus and Self say they plan to continue the podcast beyond November. Both say the project has deepened their interest in civic life — and helped them connect with their own community in new ways.

"It’s been amazing to hear from listeners who say the podcast helped them feel more connected to what’s happening locally," Dapkus said.

"Once we’re done with the conversation, there’s still a good bit of work left," Self added. "Editing, writing up the description, getting everything ready to release. It’s a mix of fun, prep and behind-the-scenes effort all rolled into one day."

Both students are considering future careers rooted in service. Self, who interned this summer at a Mountain Brook law firm, is leaning toward law. "I’m not that interested in the public face of politics," she said. "But I want to work in a field where I can make a difference."

Dapkus, who spent the summer canvassing for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, sees things a bit differently. "The public eye excites me," she said. "I love the idea of being involved in something bigger than myself."

Full episodes of “In the Running” are available on YouTube.