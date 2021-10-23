MBHS teen meets Israel’s president

× Expand Courtesy of- Tytell family Ephraim Tytell

Ephraim (Epps) Tytell, an 11th grade student at Mountain Brook High School, recently met the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, at the president’s residence in central Jerusalem.

Tytell was part of a delegation of 11 representatives of the Chabad teen network, CTeen.

The teenagers and Herzog discussed matters important to Jewish life in America, and the teens shared their experiences with antisemitism, Jewish pride and what it’s like being part of a minority community in a public school.

A total of about 80 young people, all of who attend public high schools in the United States, visited Israel as part of CTeen’s Heritage Quest Israel trip.

Many are from small or isolated Jewish communities and for most, this was their first visit to Israel.

Herzog questioned the delegates about their communities and Jewish life in America.

He applauded the teens for their interest in Judaism and the homeland, telling them of his work with youth through the Jewish Agency for Israel.

“We hope to inspire the teens to become proud Jewish leaders in their communities back home,” CTeen International vice chairman Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky said.

– Submitted by Mushka Posner; edited for length and format by Village Living staff.